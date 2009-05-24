ATLANTA (AP) -- T.I. is taking the stage for his last concert before heading to prison.

The Grammy-winning rapper is set to perform in Atlanta on Sunday night, two days before he begins his prison time on a federal weapons conviction.

He must report by noon Tuesday to the Federal Correction Institution at Forrest City, Ark. He'll likely be in prison about two months because he's getting credit for time served on home detention.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Clifford J. Harris Jr., was arrested after trying to buy unregistered machine guns and silencers from undercover federal agents in 2007.

T.I. is expected to perform in front of 20,000 people at Philips Arena.

T.I. won a Grammy for "Swagga Like Us" that he performed with Jay-Z.

——

On the Net:

http://www.trapmuzik.com