TLC aired a “19 Kids And Counting” marathon on Thursday, featuring Josh Duggar, sparking outrage after he admitted admission he “inexcusably” sexually molested children, including his sisters, when he was 14. Many on social media felt it was irresponsible of the network to continue episodes in light of the serious charges. TLC has another seven-hour marathon of “19 Kids and Counting” shows slated for Friday.

“Real classy @TLC, airing a 19 Kids and Counting marathon tonight,” Roxane Gay tweeted sarcastically. “Nice work.” Another Twitter user named Jayme Lawson tweeted, “Disrespectful to victims.” Twitter user Laura Seay also said, “Pretty tasteless.” And many other upset viewers tweeted the hashtag, “#CancelTheDuggars.”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, police documents came to light on Thursday detailing incidents in which Josh, when he was a teen, molested underage girls, including his sisters. Later in the day, Josh released a statement on Facebook apologizing for his actions. “Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” Josh wrote. “I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.”

So far, the only reaction TLC has had to the news of Josh’s past sexual assault of minors was to post on its social media accounts a People story about the Duggar family’s response to the news. Gossip Cop has reached out to TLC for a comment.

