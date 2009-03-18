LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The TV Academy is honoring eight programs it calls examples of "television with a conscience," including an episode of "Brothers & Sisters" about same-sex marriage.

The programs to be honored at an April 30 ceremony addressed issues including tolerance, adoption, gun control, the environment and questions of faith, John Shaffner, chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said Wednesday.

The second annual Television Honors recipients include "Brothers & Sisters: "Prior Commitments," ABC; "A Home for the Holidays," CBS; "Breaking the Huddle: The Integration of College Football," HBO; and Extreme Makeover Home Edition: "The Martirez & Malek Families," ABC.

Other honorees are "God on Trial" ("Masterpiece Contemporary"), PBS; "Stand Up to Cancer," ABC, CBS, NBC; "30 Days," FX; and "Whale Wars," Animal Planet.