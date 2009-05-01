LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Animal Planet's "Whale Wars" is among the shows honored by the TV academy for offering "television with a conscience."

Academy chairman and CEO John Shaffner said the second annual ceremony highlighted TV's valuable contributions to society in a range of genres, including reality programs.

FX's "30 Days," from filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, and ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" were among the programs honored Thursday. The host was Dana Delaney of "Desperate Housewives,"

Others recognized by the TV academy include CBS' "A Home for the Holidays" and the "Stand up to Cancer" special carried by several networks.