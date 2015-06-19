Taraji P Henson posted a photo of herself in a hospital with an IV in her arm, but has assured her fans on Friday that she’s doing OK. “God has a way of saying ‘you’re doing too much! SAT DOWN SOMEWHERE,’” Henson captioned the photo. “I’m listening Father!! I am taking several seats!!! Don’t worry y’all I’m a tough cookie! HA! I will be just fine.” See the photo below.

Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for Henson to find out what led to her hospitalization. The “Empire” actress wrote on Instagram that her mother and close friends are en route to the hospital. “I AM FINE,” Henson reassured her fans, adding, “Just need to SAT ALL THE WAY DOWN for a bit. #listentoyourbody.”

Henson has already been receiving an overwhelming amount of support from her fans, who commented on her Instagram photo. “God has his hands on you and He is always listening,” an Instagram user with the name “hennessy_shottas” wrote, adding, “Feel better ok.” Another fan who goes by the handle “mamagal3,” posted, “Prayers you get well soon… Rest comes first, before all things. Take care of you… you’re top priority.” A third fan named “jennimatos” told the actress, “Prayers are coming your way. Feel better. God bless.”

Gossip Cop will continue to have updates on Henson’s trip to the hospital.