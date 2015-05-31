Taylor Swift staged a “Bad Blood” reunion with Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt at her Detroit concert on Saturday.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Swift is currently in the midst of her “1989 World Tour,” and kicked off the U.S. leg in Louisiana last week. After shows in Bossier City and Baton Rouge, Swift traveled to Detroit for a concert at Ford Field. Prior to the show, Swift was seen out with Hadid and Hunt, actually walking in the same formation they do in the star-studded “Bad Blood” music video.

Come show time, fans were surprised when Hadid and Hunt actually came out during the concert. Interestingly, though, the girls didn’t appear as Swift performed “Bad Blood.” Instead the models strutted their stuff during “Style.” The crowd went crazy as Hadid and Hunt turned the stage into a runway in front of 50,000 fans. Swift announced each pal’s “Bad Blood” alter ego, and they all danced together.

And that wasn’t the only surprise Swift had in store. She also brought out Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons for a duet of “Radioactive.” The superstar excitedly gushed about both on Twitter, and shared videos and photos of the special moments.