Taylor Swift let loose as Calvin Harris performed at Saturday’s Wango Tango concert.

As Gossip Cop reported, Harris was among the big names to hit the stage at KIIS-FM’s annual concert, held at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. During his set, Swift could be seen dancing with Haim, and she’s pictured with Alaina Haim. The group took in Harris’ performance from the side of the stage, giving them a prime view.

Swift and Harris, who are believed to be dating, were reportedly introduced by Haim earlier this year. They were seen holding hands and leaving the sisters’ concert together last month, a few days after they engaged in PDA at a Kenny Chesney show. Since then the two musicians have been spotted together several times, and Harris joined Swift and her gal pals for a barbecue late last month. It was then, as Gossip Cop reported, the EDM star shared a “moment” with Swift’s famous cats, Meredith and Olivia.

Swift’s appearance at Wango Tango comes fresh off her return to the United States from Japan. As Gossip Cop reported, the superstar traveled to Asia last Sunday to launch her “1989 World Tour.” Opening night was last Tuesday, with a second show on Wednesday. She’s now back in the United States to prepare for her set at next weekend’s Rock in Rio, before her tour picks back up on May 20.