Taylor Swift donated $15,000 to help Texas volunteer firefighter Aaron Van Riper pay for his family’s medical bills after he rescued his wife and seven-year-old son from a horrific car accident on Saturday.

According to reports, Van Riper was called to the scene of an accident only to discover that his wife, Amber, and son, Jonathan, were the victims involved in the car crash. It’s not clear what caused the accident, but Amber was reportedly found laying on the ground outside the car, while Jonathan was pinned in the backseat. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital. Jonathan underwent surgery on his arm and leg, and has since been released, but Amber still remains hospitalized after undergoing a nine-hour operation to fix a broken pelvis. Because the Van Ripers do not have any medical insurance, a friend close to the family set up a GoFundMe campaign asking for donations to help with the hospital bills.

On Wednesday, Swift stumbled across a news story about Van Riper and his family and favorited the tweet on Twitter. Shortly afterwards, the family friend who set up the GoFundMe page noticed a donation of $15,000 from the name “Taylor Swift.” Even though the pop star has not commented on her generous donation, it was confirmed that it was indeed Swift who contributed the large amount of money for the Van Riper family.