We thought we felt all of the feels we possibly could for one Friday when Calvin Harris posted his first Instagram pic ever of his girlfriend, but then Taylor Swift went ahead and posted the best couple photo ever.

"Friendly relations between Scotland and America," she captioned the very friendly Instagram pic, complete with a tag of Calvin.

This is PDA we can get behind.

It wouldn't be a complete Fourth of July celebration, however, if Taylor's girls weren't with her too. The "Bad Blood" singer also shared a high-energy, patriotic snap with pals Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Brit Maack, Serayah and the Haim sisters all jumping in the air while holding red and blue striped towels.

Then there was this she cheeky pic of her entire poolside crew, which she dubbed the "Swan Squad."

Girl knows her hashtags -- and how many she's started!

Here's to hoping the rest of the holiday weekend is filled with adorable photos of Taylor and Calvin. Happy Independence Day to all of us!