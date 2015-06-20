Taylor Swift often gets up close and personal with fans, treating them like her own BFFs ---she's pitched in to pay down student loans, reached out to help those who are grieving, and even helped one lucky couple tie the knot.

However, the "Blank Space" singer's latest move might be her sweetest yet -- she helped Jesse and Lindsey Rasmussen announce to the world that they're expecting their first child!

VIDEO: Taylor Swift Treats Her Fans Like Her Own BFFs

Jesse, a morning show co-host at radio station 102.3 The Max in Louisville, Kentucky, told "ET" that he and his wife decided to ask Taylor to pose with them just days before a media meet-and-greet at Taylor's concert earlier this month in Louisville.

The 25-year-old pop star posed for a photo with the happy couple, which Jesse tweeted Friday morning. Taylor clutched a sign reading "Baby's 1st Concert," while the happy couple each held up ultrasound images of their baby taken just the day before the show.

"Thank you so much @taylorswift13 helping me tell the world IM GOING TO BE A DAD! #babiesfirstconcert @lindseyjo86," Jesse captioned the tweet.

Jesse admitted that both he and Lindsey were nervous, but ultra-friendly Taylor put them at ease. "Neither of us had ever met Taylor Swift before," he told "ET." "The first thing Taylor does when she walks into the room is she hugs everybody. She thanks you for being there, and it's totally disarming because she's this tall, larger-than-life person."

Jesse quickly worked up the nerve to ask for the photo. "I kind of blurted out, 'So, my wife and I just found out we're having a baby,'" Jesse said, laughing. "I was so nervous and excited. We really hadn't told that many people at that point."

NEWS: Taylor Swift Soothes Fan's Broken Heart With Custom Breakup Playlist

He said Taylor was thrilled to help. "She was just so taken aback. She was so flattered and excited. She was all about it, which was just great."

While he and Lindsey don't yet know the baby's gender, they are starting to consider names. "Taylor is definitely on the list," Jesse says. "For a boy or a girl."

The proud papa-to-be said the whole experience has been wonderful, and the timing couldn't be better. "Tomorrow will be my first Father's Day!" he exclaimed.

PHOTOS: 11 Celeb Baby Bumps to Watch This Summer

Of course, she wouldn't be Taylor Swift if she didn't follow up with a handwritten card. Shortly after his initial tweet, Jesse shared a photo of a cupcake-covered congratulations card that Taylor sent to the Rasmussens. "As if my day couldn't get any better," Jesse captioned the shot.

In the card, Taylor wrote, "I'm so excited for your impending arrival and so honored to be his/her first concert!! Sending you a huge hug from the road."

Congrats, Jesse and Lindsey!