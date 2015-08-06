Taylor Swift says she didn’t like people pitting her “Bad Blood” video against Madonna’s video for “B----, I’m Madonna.” In an interview with Vanity Fair, for which she posed for the cover and was named to its International Best Dressed list, Swift says she resented the comparisons.

As Gossip Cop reported, Swift’s “Bad Blood” video featured a number of her celebrity pals, while Madonna’s “B----, I’m Madonna” video included such stars as Katy Perry, Beyonce, and Miley Cyrus. “I felt so much resentment that they would take two women who made ambitious music videos and use that as a qualifying factor to comparing and contrasting them,” says Swift, admitting, “I hated that because Madonna and I have gotten along and been fans of each other and performed together, and I didn’t want to see that, and there was nothing I could do, and there’s nothing she could do, because that’s the way the world works right now.”

Swift also discusses her and Madonna’s iHeartRadio Awards performance in March, again noting how they have always been close pals. “When I went into her dressing room, I complimented this candle and this diffuser she had, because her dressing room smelled like a magical woodland forest,” says Swift, noting, “A week later, I get this box in the mail, and she had sent me the same diffuser, and all these essential oils, and the exact candle I had complimented.” Swift feel once she and Madonna work together again, the media will finally see “there was no weird tension or competitive factor.”

Swift was also asked in the Vanity Fair interview about her supposed beef with Katy Perry, but the magazine notes the singer didn’t want to address it. Instead, she explains, “I’ve trusted people before in friendships and have felt betrayed. I judge people based on their moral code; I think someone is nothing without a moral code.” She adds, “If you will betray your friend, if you will talk about them badly behind their back, if you will try to humiliate them or talk down to them, I have no interest in having a person like that in my life.”