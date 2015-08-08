Connecting with her fans is what Taylor Swift does best, so it should come as no surprise that she's at it again!

Her latest act of compassion? Reaching out to a struggling fan with some encouraging words.

Stormie, who's "protectingswift" Tumblr is dedicated to posts about the "Bad Blood" singer, mused on her scared feelings about the prospect of starting a new school year. "I've been feeling so alone lately and left out of everything and so terrified of school starting and being even more alone next week and knowing taylor is there is really comforting," she wrote.

What Stormie probably wasn't expecting was a response from Swift herself.

"I hate that you're feeling this way," Swift responded.

"It's so hard not to dwell on our fears and doubts," the 25-year-old singer added, "because we want spoilers for how it's going to turn out... but in reality we just have to go through life not knowing what's next. It's scary but it's also the wildest, most thrilling part of life. Just when you think it's going to get worse, it could get better instead. It WILL."

It seems that Swift has been paying attention to the sweet posts Stormie has shared, so now it was time for the pop star to return the favor.

"You've always been there with kind, thoughtful words for me when I'm down and I just need you to know how important you are," Swift wrote.

"Knowing your worth sometimes comes without any proof at all," she continued. "You're worth more than flaky friends and people who dismiss you, or underestimate you. Sometimes it seems like that's all you get, but it's not all you'll ever get. Believe that. Love you."

This isn't the first time Swift has reached out to a fan in need. In fact, it's far from it! Last month, she surprised Naomi Oakes, an 11-year-old Arizona girl, with a $50,000 donation after Oakes was unable to attend the singer's 1989 World Tour because of treatment. Then back in March, Swift FaceTimed with Jalene Salinas, a young fan suffering from terminal brain cancer.

Swift has made time for her older fans as well. She granted one group of 70-year-old Australians the right to perform her hit "Shake It Off" on stage after her label had originally refused to give consent.

No wonder we love her!