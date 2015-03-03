Taylor Swift granted a dying four-year-old girl’s wish on Monday, chatting with Jalene Salinas for 20 minutes on FaceTime after the young brain cancer patient’s friends and family launched a social media campaign about her dream to dance with Swift to “Shake It Off.” While Salinas was too ill to get up and dance on Monday, she and Swift were still able to share an emotional, special moment.

The star and her super fan connected at about 6 p.m. “I’m so sorry you’re having a bad night,” Swift told Salinas. “I’m so happy to talk to you, though, and I’m so happy that you like ‘Shake It Off.’ You look beautiful tonight, you really do.” The two also chatted about Salinas’ baby brother.

Speaking with Salinas’ mom, Jennifer Arriagas, Swift said, “It’s just unfathomable to have to watch your baby go through this.” As Gossip Cop previously reported, Salinas has a malignant and untreatable brain tumor and only a little bit of time left. Dancing with Swift was the last major item on her bucket list.

A four-year-old needing a bucket list is inexpressibly sad. Gossip Cop is glad Salinas was able to have at least a few minutes of happiness and comfort talking to her hero.