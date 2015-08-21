Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour has hit Hollywood!

The singer rocked the first show of her five-night tour stop at L.A.'s Staples Center in show-stopping style on Friday night, performing hits from her chart-topping album to an arena full of screaming Swifties.

"This is my 12th show at Staples Center, I love you," Swift told the screaming crowd. "This is one of those weeks that I've been counting down to, ever since we started planning the tour. Since before you know what my album was gonna be called, we planned this tour, and I've been excited about these shows."

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Gigi Hadid, "Bad Blood" video star Mariska Hargitay, Debby Ryan, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Mark Wahlberg, who brought his daughter Ella to the show as a birthday present, were among the stars attending the show. Swift's family was also backstage, snapping pics with fans and special guests. "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared his excitement at meeting the singer before the show on Instagram.

"So excited to see our first @taylorswift concert tonight!" Ferguson captioned the pic. "Thrilled to finally meet her! What a sweet, gracious & beautiful woman!"

T.Swift's first on-stage special guest was OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote "Welcome to New York" and "I Know Places" on Swift's 1989 album. Tedder and Swift teamed up to performed his band's hit single "Counting Stars."

During her now famous "Style" catwalk, Taylor brought down the house, introducing L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant, "Me being up here means I am the coolest dad to my kids," Bryant said onstage.

Bryant's appearance was extra significant, the NBA star pointed out, because the 25-year-old singer now has 16 sold-out at the Staples Center, the most of any artist.

"Sixteen is a very special number here in Los Angeles because 16 is the same amount of championships that we have as a Lakers franchise," Bryant told the crowd. "To celebrate those championships, we do something very special. We hang banners. That's what we do."

Bryant then surprised Swift with her own banner to hang in the Staples Center rafters, celebrating her "Most Sold Out Performances."

The singer stuck mostly to her 1989 hits, but also performed older favorites like "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "Love Story," as well as some special songs for the Los Angeles crowd, including "All Too Well."

Swift shared her excitement before the start of her L.A. run by showing how far she's come in her career in this pic on Instagram.

"Getting ready to play 5 shows at Staples Center in LA this week and reminiscing about what my gigs used to be like," Swift captioned the pic.