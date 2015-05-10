Taylor Swift was able to offer some comfort to one of her fans who opened up to the singer about the loss of her mother.

This hit close to home for Swift as her own mother was recently diagnosed with cancer. "I love you so much and can't imagine what you must be feeling today," the 25-year-old singer wrote on her Tumblr page after Kaileen, a.k.a. Iced Coffee Girl, contacted her saying she "could really use a hug."

"Today is Mother's Day, a day most people spend with their mothers thanking them for everything they do. But, for me, I can't spend this day with my mom because she's in heaven," Kaileen wrote to Swift. "Last January, my mom passed away and a piece of my heart left with her. My mom was my best friend, the one I laughed with, the one I cried with, and the one I loved with my whole heart. For a while, I felt empty."

A big fan of Swift's music, Kaileen credits the singer to helping her cope with the loss of her mother. "But as you've done many times before, you filled that hole. You took me out of my sad place and made me happy," the message reads. "And because of you, I got through something that was the hardest thing in the world for me. Today's going to be another hard day, but I know with you on my side I can get through anything. I love you. Always, Kaileen."

"You've lived through my worst fear," Swift continued. "I'm so sorry you can't spend today with her. It's not fair, and there's no reason why you should feel okay about it."

Sympathizing with her fan, Swift goes on to say that "no one should ever expect you to feel normal today."

The "Out of the Woods" singer tells Kaileen that she's impressed that she's able to keep so positive during such a difficult time. "I admire and respect your ability to put forth such a sunny, sweet disposition when you've been through something so dark and tragic so recently," Swift wrote. "I never would've guessed by your attitude or your posts. I never would've known if you hadn't told me."

"Sending you a huge hug today," she concludes her sweet but brief response. "Gonna go get iced coffee and cheers to you."

