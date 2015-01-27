Taylor Swift has responded after a hacker hacked her Twitter account and threatened to release nude pictures of the singer. The star took to Tumblr to give fans an update on Tuesday. “My Twitter got hacked but don’t worry, Twitter is deleting the hacker tweets and locking my account until they can figure out how this happened and get me new passwords,” wrote Swift. “Never a dull moment.”

She titled the post, “Well, now I’m awake,” and tagged it “#Hackers gonna hack hack hack hack hack.” At least Swift has a sense of humor about the situation. She later returned to Twitter, writing, “I’d like to acknowledge the MVP of the day, @yelyahwilliams, for being the first to text me about the hack this morning. #FriendshipGoals.”

As of right now, the last tweet on Swift’s account before Monday’s drama is a Bill Murray quote and a link to an Instagram shot of Swift hanging out with her pals, the Haim sisters, with all of the women wearing shirts that say, “Bill Murray.” It was posted on January 24. Anything with a time stamp between then and Swift’s acknowledgement of the hack is a hacked tweet.

As Gossip Cop reported, earlier on Tuesday, a series of tweets appeared on Swift’s account, directing her millions of followers to check out @Lizzard and @Veriuser, both of whom claim to be linked to the Lizard Squad hacking group. The Lizard Squad has claimed responsibility for a number of high-profile hackings recently, including a major Facebook and Instagram outage this week.

The @Lizzard account threatened, “Will post Taylor Swift’s nudes when this BTC wallet hits 3BTC.” The message refers to Bitcoin, an online currency. As of now, there’s no evidence that any naked pictures of Swift have surfaced.