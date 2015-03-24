Taylor Swift received an apology from the Princeton Review after misquoting the singer in one of its SAT prep books. Earlier in the week, Swift schooled the company for including a lyric, which it had gotten wrong, from her song “Fifteen” as an example of poor grammar. In response to Swift, the Princeton Review not only apologized but also offered to send two of her fans to an upcoming concert. “Sorry @taylorswift13! We’ll make it up to you. Pick a #grammar lover fan. 2 tickets to a U.S. show on us,” the test prep company tweeted, including a photo of the correct lyrics for “Fifteen.”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, a Swift fan was first to point out the misquoted song lyric. In the Princeton Review test book, the line read, “Somebody tells you they love, you got to believe them,” but it should have read, “Somebody tells you they love, you’re gonna believe them.”

The fiasco quickly caught the attention of Swift, who responded with a hilarious Tumblr post. “Not the right lyrics at all pssshhh,” she wrote, adding, “You had one job, test people. One job.” The “Blank Space” singer ended her post with the hashtag, “#ACCUSEMEOFANYTHINGBUTDONOTATTACKMYGRAMMAR.”