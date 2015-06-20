Taylor Swift SLAMMED OK! UK on Saturday morning for making it seem like she made a personal “pregnancy announcement.”

The tabloid, whose U.S. sister publication routinely makes up stories about Swift, tweeted, “Singer @taylorswift13 has made a ‘pregnancy announcement!” Except that wasn’t exactly true. In actuality, Swift helped a deejay and his wife make their OWN pregnancy announcement.

Louisville, Kentucky radio personality Jesse Rasmussen and Lindsey Rasmussen attended one of Swift’s recent meet and greets, and asked if she’d be willing to take a photo with them in which they held up their ultrasound photo. The superstar graciously agreed, and even held a sign reading, “Baby’s 1st Concert.” An ecstatic Jesse tweeted the adorable picture on Friday, writing, “thank you so much @taylorswift13 helping me tell the world IM GOING TO BE A DAD!”

British OK! picked up the story, but decided to craft a tweet that would trick readers into thinking Swift herself had her own pregnancy announcement. The singer was infuriated by the wording, and replied, “@OK_Magazine this misleading headline and your choice of words in labeling me are why we need feminism in 2015.” Swift was referring to the article describing her as “Calvin Harris’ rumored girlfriend” and “Harry Styles ex girlfriend.”

Swift’s reply was accompanied my a meme featuring a whale popping out of water, with the text reading, “I came out of the ocean because you need to stop.” While the original OK! UK tweet remains on the magazine’s feed, it later sent another that was more appropriately written, saying, “This is how @taylorswift13 helped her fans announce their pregnancy.”