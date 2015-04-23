Taylor Swift admits that her decision to stay single for so long had a lot to do with the media's coverage of her love life.

After being romantically linked to a string of famous heartthrobs -- Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer and Harry Styles -- the "Blank Space" singer tells Glamour UK that she wanted to give the tabloids something else to talk about.

"There is no easy way for me to engage with romance," Swift, who's been recently seen out with music producer Calvin Harris, tells the publication. "I'm really busy, so I can't. And it's a good thing that I feel really independent and I feel that my friends are all I need."

The 25-year-old artist isn't happy about how she came to this realization. "It's kind of a sad way I got there though, being shamed into it," she says. "What else is it when you have two boyfriends in one year and everyone's calling you boy crazy, making jokes about you at awards shows? That's public humiliation. And I don't think its fair."

In the same vein, Swift adds that she's focused on not being overly sexualized in the already overly sexualized music industry. "Every woman has different things that make them feel strong and powerful. For me, I don't have any need or urge to write about overt sexuality," she shares. "It just never occurs to me. I appreciate girls who sing about whatever they want, because that's what they want to sing about."

While Swift's provocative quotes to Glamour UK certainly has her fans talking, she's also getting noticed for her cover photo. Look closely and you'll see Swift's famous, rarely photographed, belly button peeking out from under her dress!

During the 2015 GRAMMYS, Swift told ET something similar about her love life when Nancy O'Dell asked what her plans were after the big event. She joked that she was going home to her cats. "I'm not going to walk home with any men tonight," she said. "Men get me in trouble!"

