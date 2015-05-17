It was a busy night for Taylor Swift!

In addition to premiering her star-studded "Bad Blood" video, the "Shake It Off" singer was nominated for 14 different awards -- and she won eight of them!

As if that wasn't enough to keep a girl occupied, though she's declined to confirm that she and DJ Calvin Harris are a couple, the two were spotted cozying up seemingly every chance they got.

Here they are sharing a kiss after one of her many wins:

They've been showing off their affections in public together since March, when they were spotted holding hands at a Kenny Chesney concert.

