Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris Cozy Up at the Billboard Music Awards
It was a busy night for Taylor Swift!
In addition to premiering her star-studded "Bad Blood" video, the "Shake It Off" singer was nominated for 14 different awards -- and she won eight of them!
NEWS: All the Winners From the 2015 Billboard Music Awards
As if that wasn't enough to keep a girl occupied, though she's declined to confirm that she and DJ Calvin Harris are a couple, the two were spotted cozying up seemingly every chance they got.
Here they are sharing a kiss after one of her many wins:
They've been showing off their affections in public together since March, when they were spotted holding hands at a Kenny Chesney concert.
