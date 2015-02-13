Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss talk about their friendship for a joint Vogue cover story. Described as “unstoppable, inseparable [and] adorable,” the two high-profile pals reveal quite a bit about what goes on in Swift’s circle of young, powerful women friends.

Lily Aldridge introduced Kloss to Swift. “We were just like, ‘You. My friend. Now,’ ” recalls the singer. When they ran into each other again at an Oscars party, Kloss suggested the new friends go on a spontaneous adventure. “I’d been to Big Sur once before, and I was like, ‘We should just do it,’ ” says Swift. And they did.

“People had been telling us for years we needed to meet,” says Swift. “I remember makeup artists and hair people going, ‘Doesn’t she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They’re the same. Karlie’s such a good girl. She brings us cookies every time we do a shoot.’”

What connects them? “We’re both normal people,” says Kloss. Things are also way more casual than outsiders may think. Swift tells the outlet, “The fun thing about my friends is that they don’t necessarily know a lot about what I do business-wise.” The famous friends Swift has assembled around her include Kloss, Lena Dunham, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Jaime King and the Haim sisters.

Kloss tells Vogue, “I’ve met a lot of really great girls through Taylor. She’s incredible at connecting people who might not normally meet. We’re all in different jobs, but we’ve become strong friends who are there for each other— a sisterhood of girls, a support team. But we’re also just normal 20-something girls, and I think you have to have people that you can be that with. You know, real friends are hard to find — and Taylor’s a real friend. There’s nothing better.”

Asked which metaphorical school lunch table she’d want to sit at, Swift says, “I want to make the table as big as possible, and I want everyone to sit with me.” For her recent 25th birthday party in New York, Swift famously invited a number of insanely famous people to come to her apartment. “I have, like, 20 different people flying in,” Swift told Vogue me the day before. “My friends are staying in every room.”

Swift’s period of intense friendship-building began as a reaction to tabloid scrutiny of her personal life, “to the way people were overreacting to my life.” She adds, “I was really irritated by the whole serial-dater play that people tried to make about me.”

“I just decided I wasn’t willing to provide them that kind of entertainment anymore,” explains Swift. “I wasn’t going to go out on dates and have them be allowed to take pictures and say whatever they wanted about our body language. I wasn’t going to sit next to somebody and flirt with them for five minutes, because I know the next day he’ll be rumored to be my boyfriend. I just kind of took the narrative back. It’s unfortunate I had to do that. And it’s unfortunate that now I have this feeling like if I were to open myself up to love, that would be a career weakness.”

Swift and Kloss, physically similar, have become like twins when they hang out. “The other night I came over,” Kloss tells the magazine, “and we were both going someplace from here, and we were both wearing black crop tops and high-waisted skirts. It’s kind of getting weird.” Swift adds, “Black tights, hair done the same way. Just like, ‘Ugh, be more annoying.’ We couldn’t possibly be.”

“When I did SNL they both came, and at the after-party it was so confusing to everyone, like these Amazon twins,” says Lena Dunham. “Taylor’s so tall, Karlie’s even taller, and together it’s just surreal.”

It’s been a crazy few years for Swift, who’s become one of the most successful music stars and most famous women on Earth. Swift tells Vogue that she and her family “had a lot of moments where we would look at each other and say, ‘Wow — I can’t believe people got it.’ You only hope for things like this.”

She’s trying to take everything in stride. “I don’t get so caught up in the work that I don’t appreciate the crazy, incredible, astonishing, joyous success that’s happened,” she explains. “Putting pressure on yourself is good, but putting unnecessary stress on yourself is bad — so I don’t worry that I haven’t started the next record yet. I don’t worry that I don’t know what it’s going to be. I’m not worried that I have absolutely no timetable as to when it needs to be done… You just have to live your life, and hopefully you’ll take the right risks.”