The man accused of rushing on stage during a Taylor Swift concert appeared in court on Wednesday, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Christian Ewing, 26, allegedly hopped a fence at Swift's 1989 concert at Petco Park in San Diego on August 29, and is accused of running onto the stage after a security guard allegedly tried to remove him from the restricted area.

"When asked why he went on stage, he said, 'I love that girl,' referring to Ms. Swift," Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto said in court.

Ewing has been charged with two felonies (assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and battery with serious injury), a misdemeanor for allegedly giving police a false name and a municipal code violation for allegedly entering an area he was not authorized to enter. If convicted, Ewing could face as much as five years behind bars.

Coto said that one of Swift's security guards suffered serious rib injuries during the alleged struggle to apprehend Ewing.

According to Coto, Ewing has a long rap sheet that includes a previous felony conviction and an active warrant for a theft-related offense in Florida.

Ewing is due back in court on September 14, but Coto wants to make sure the defendant doesn't skip town before then.

"We do believe that he is a flight risk, given that he has no listed address and all of his criminal contacts are from out of state," Coto said.

Ewing's bail was set at $100,000.