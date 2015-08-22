Congratulations to "Teen Mom" favorites Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra!

The longtime couple tied the knot in a lavish, fairy tale-inspired wedding at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon.

Catelynn, 23, looked beautiful on her special day, wearing a glamorous white lace wedding gown.

Tyler, 23, also looked handsome in a suit as he stood next to his equally dapper father, Butch.

A few of their fellow "Teen Mom" stars were in attendance, including Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Kailyn Lowry.

The nuptials have certainly been a long time coming for Catelynn and Tyler, who've been dating since they were both in seventh grade.

On an especially sweet note, the couple's eldest daughter, Carly -- who "16 and Pregnant" fans will remember as the baby they gave up for adoption after Catelynn gave birth in 2009 -- and Carly's adoptive parents, Teresa and Brandon, were also in attendance, Us Weekly reports. Their younger daughter, 8-month-old Nova Reign, was the flower girl at the ceremony.

Last week, Catelynn proudly showed off their marriage license. "Look what I got @tylerbaltierramtv you're stuck with me forever!" she joked.

For his part, Tyler is clearly just as smitten with Catelynn after nearly a decade together. "I will be marrying my best friend in 3 days, I can't even begin to fathom how blessed I am! #TheLoveOfMyLife #WillNowBeMyWife," he Instagrammed on Thursday, along with a cute pic of the two kissing.

It's nice to see Catelynn and Tyler get their happy ending, especially after news that "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans got arrested on Thursday in South Carolina, for allegedly hitting her ex-fiance's new girlfriend in the head with a glass.