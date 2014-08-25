Her twin sister Nicole Napolitano may have been labeled a homewrecker this season, but Teresa Aprea is going through huge drama of her own. In a shocking claim, mafiosa wife Victoria Gotti charged that Aprea's husband Rino had an affair with Aprea's mother Santa (his mother-in-law!) on this past Sunday's episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Gotti dropped the bombshell over cocktails with Teresa Giudice and Amber Marchese. She recalled chatting with Rino at a Brooklyn restaurant years earlier when Aprea was divorced with him at the time. (The couple remarried seven years after splitting.)

"He started talking about his divorce," Gotti told Giudice (her former "Celebrity Apprentice" costar) and Marchese. He also opened up about his affair, which Aprea couldn't forgive him for. "He said, 'it's who I cheated with,'" Gotti said. "He just looked at me and he said, 'Her mother.'"

Aprea responded to Gotti with an Instagram photo during the episode. "Ignore those people who are constantly talking about you behind your back because they are right where they belong," the picture said. She also retweeted fan comments. "Rino slept with Teresa's mom and they moved past that and got remarried? And her parents got over it too? I'm calling B.S. #RHONJ," one viewer wrote.

"Could it be more obvious Victoria is irrelevant and waited 4 cameras? Real classy! What did your mom say?" another added. A third chimed in: "Wow I can't believe the horrible lows that some will go to to make themselves relevant again I'm so sorry love IgnoreTheCrazy."

Aprea let others do the talking for her, but previously opened up about Gotti's storyline to Us Weekly back in June.

"Did you do this for what, your two minutes of fame? Or for money?" she said at the time. "My husband did know her years ago, and they were friends obviously, but he was even shocked." Confused, she added that perhaps Gotti had "the hots" for Rino and that's why she went to such lengths to tell an alleged lie. "There's nothing nice I could say about this person."

A source close to Aprea also told Us the rumors are false. "It's 100% not true," the insider said. "Their mom is just so disgusted."

"RHONJ" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

