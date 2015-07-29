Imprisoned reality star Teresa Giudice has filed a malpractice suit against bankruptcy attorney James Kridel.

"The allegations contained in the complaint allege that Mr. Kridell is the reason that Mrs. Giudice is currently incarcerated," attorney Carlos Cuevas said. "As alleged in the complaint -- if he had taken appropriate action as her attorney, entrusted with her welfare, she would not be incarcerated."

VIDEO: Teresa Giudice Turns Herself In to Begin Prison Sentence

Cuevas filed the complaint for Giudice, as she continues serving her 15-month sentence, which began in January.

"The missteps were so bad she had to plead guilty to bankruptcy fraud," Cuevas said. "Emotionally it's a tremendous strain, because imagine going to bed at night and not being able to say to your children, 'I love you.'"

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was sentenced on Oct. 2, 2014 after she and her husband Joe Giudice pleaded guilty to fraud charges in March 2014. The 39-count indictment filed in July 2013 included bank fraud, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Joe was sentenced to 41 months in prison, which he will serve after his wife completes her sentence, so that at least one parent can be home with their daughters.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Reality TV villains -- Where are they now?

Teresa Giudice's life before prison

'Real Housewives' casts' highs and lows