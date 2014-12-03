Teresa Giudice is suing her lawyer Jim Kridel for malpractice, claiming that he was negligent with court papers filed on her behalf and, as a result, that’s the reason she was sentenced to 15 months in prison. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is seeking a minimum of $5 million.

According to Giudice’s lawsuit, Kridel never met with her before filing her bankruptcy documents. And because of that, the mother of four alleges Kridel failed to list a number of her large assets, including her cars, income from her rental properties, and multiple bank accounts.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Giudice and her husband Joe were slammed by U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas during their sentencing hearing for not declaring a number of their assets. She was later sentenced to 15 months in prison for bankruptcy and mortgage fraud, while her husband received 41-months behind bars. The couple was also ordered to pay $414,588 in restitution.

Giudice will begin her prison sentence on January 5 at the Danbury Federal Correctional Institute in Connecticut while Joe stays home with their daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. What do you think of Teresa’s lawsuit against her own attorney?