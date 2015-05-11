That’s Dr. Kanye West to you! On Monday, West, who never graduated from college, received an honorary doctorate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Upon being conferred his honorary doctorate, West addressed the other graduates. He began by saying, “I am a pop artist, so my medium is public opinion, and the world is my canvas.” “People say you should not be sorry for your opinions… George Bush,” said the outspoken rapper and fashion designer, before humorously adding, “has some very cool self-portraits. I didn’t know he was an artist.”

West, of course, was making reference to when he went after then-President George Bush at a Hurricane Katrina telethon. He then offered to graduates, “‘I’m sorry’ is something that you can use. It gives you the opportunities to give your opinion, apologize for it, and give it again.”

West, who briefly studied painting at Chicago’s American Academy of Art and English at Chicago State University, where his mom ran the English department, has clearly been affected by the fact that, despite his success, he never graduated from college. West’s first album was titled, “The College Dropout.” His best album was “Late Registration,” and his third record was “Graduation.”

While Kim Kardashian was in Brazil and missed the ceremony, she posted a photo on Twitter of West in cap-and-gown, along with the message, “Dr. Kanye West!!!!!!! I’m so proud of you baby & I know your mom would be so proud too!!!!”