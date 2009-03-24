LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Dead are looking to jump-start their charities while aiming a swift kick at ticket scalpers.

Band members announced Tuesday that people who want to sit in the first few rows at their spring tour concerts can bypass scalpers by bidding for tickets the group held back and is now putting up for auction online.

Guitarist Bob Weir says people who bid through charityfolks.com must collect their tickets the day of the show, decreasing the possibility of scalping.

Proceeds will benefit a number of charities the group has supported for years, including its Rex Foundation, which was established by the Grateful Dead in 1983.