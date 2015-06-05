The Game has been charged with a felony, stemming from a fight he had with an off-duty police officer on a basketball court in March. As Gossip Cop previously reported, The Game allegedly told LAPD officer Onyebuchi Awaji, “I’m going to kill you,” and now he’s facing a count of making criminal threats towards the officer. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

It’s still unclear what sparked the altercation, but in video of the fight posted online, The Game can be seen angrily walking up to Awaji and punching him in the face. The rapper claims he never threatened to kill Awaji, and says the off-duty cop said he had a gun in his gym bag and was going to get it during the fight. The Game acknowledges he punched Awaji, but stresses it was in self-defense.

Awaji filed a lawsuit against The Game claiming he suffered brain damage, and alleged the rapper sucker-punched him. As noted earlier, while The Game was charged with one count of making threats against the officer, he was not charged with battery. Sources tell TMZ the reason the rapper wasn’t charged with hitting the officer is that it would have only been a misdemeanor, while the charge of making threats is a felony.