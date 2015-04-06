The Game has just been sued by a cop he recently punched. In late March, the rapper was playing in a basketball game when he got into an argument with an off-duty cop named Onyebuchi Awaji, who he smacked. Now, the police officer has filed a lawsuit against The Game, alleging the punch he received caused brain damage.

The Game and Awaji got into it on a basketball court, with each elbowing the other. The Game claimed, at the time, that Awaji threatened during the fight to get his gun and was about to strike him, so the rapper hit him first in self-defense.

A video obtained by TMZ, however, did not show the officer raising his fist first. Now, in court papers, Awaji maintains he did not instigate the fight, and instead was simply sucker punched by The Game, who hightailed it out of the gym when the police were called.

Early spring doesn’t seem to be a good time for The Game. Last year, at around this same time, he was investigated for domestic violence after allegedly beating up ex-fiancée Tiffney Cambridge, who claimed he injured her eye socket and broke her nose during an argument.

Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for The Game about the latest incident and the lawsuit, but has yet to hear back.