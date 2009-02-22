LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The 81st annual Academy Awards are underway. Here's what one writer was seeing from his vantage point inside the Kodak Theatre, balcony box 6.

———

Brad Pitt was just cast in a new role! Host Hugh Jackman selected him to toss him a cane during an upcoming musical number.

———

During a commercial break, Jackman introduces a montage created by "Capote" director Bennett Miller featuring everyday folks — sprinkled with a few celebrities like Hugh Hefner, Michael Stipe and Sarah Silverman — discussing the best picture nominees. Jackman said the video was cut from the live show because of time.

———

What do the winners see after they accept their trophy? A large monitor that immediately begins counting down from 45 seconds with a black background and large white numbers. At the 10-second mark, the background changes to yellow and the numbers become black. Once the countdown has finished, the background goes red and the screen flashes "PLEASE WRAP UP."

———

During the first commercial break, Jackman comes out and tells a story about his father flying from Australia just to see him perform at Carnegie Hall in New York. While the concert wasn't black tie, Jackman said his dad dressed up, anyway. "Well, dad, tonight it's black tie," Jackman said before motioning to his dad, who was sitting in the audience.

———

Jackman's prop-happy opening musical number seemingly wins over the entire crowd. Kate Winslet and Dev Patel are laughing throughout the routine while Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are among the first attendees in the audience to rise for a standing ovation.

———

Among the last to arrive before the show starts: The cast of "Slumdog Millionaire."

———

Brad Pitt can't stay seated. While Angelina Jolie and Tajari P. Henson hold court in their front-row seats before the show, Pitt keeps hoping up to mingle with people, such as fellow best actor nominee Frank Langella. On the other side of the theater, Josh Brolin leads wife Diane Lane through a crowd to their seats. He jokingly checks the zipper on his tuxedo pants before sitting down.

———

Jumbo monitors are blasting the supposedly live red carpet pre-show inside the Kodak Theatre. On screen, Entertainment Weekly editor Jess Cagle is interviewing best actor nominee Mickey Rourke, but "The Wrestler" actor has already taken his seat next to co-star Marisa Tomei. Rourke notices himself on screen and points up to it.

———

Among the nominees assigned to sit in the front row: Kate Winslet, Anne Hathaway, Taraji P. Henson, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Marisa Tomei, Mickey Rourke and Penelope Cruz. Jerry Lewis, who is being bestowed with a prestigious Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and his family have their own box on the orchestra level.

———

As more audience members continue to trickle into the theater, a house band just off stage is performing such tunes as "Cool" from "West Side Story," adding to this year's nightclub vibe. Two curtains are encasing the stage before the start of the show. One is a shiny blue curtain. The other is a black awning blanketed with over 90,000 Swarovski crystals.

———

"Winner's Walk," the direct backstage path from the stage to the press room at the Kodak Theatre, has been accessorized with curtains and orchid bouquets. The special hallway is lined with large portraits of past Oscar winners, such as Sally "You like me!" Field, that were snapped during their acceptance speeches. Also along the way: an open bar.

———

While the mood is vibrant outside on the red carpet, it's eerily calm inside the theater nearly two hours before the start of the show. About a dozen ushers are guarding — silently, in an almost militaristic fashion — the empty blue orchestra seats where nominees and other assorted A-listers are expected to sit for the ceremony. Light jazz wafts into the theater from the lobby.