Justin Bieber provided the most emotional moment of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, when he broke down in tears at the end of his performance of “What Do You Mean?” Now Gossip Cop has exclusively learned what led the superstar to cry on national television.

“He worked so hard not just on the performance but himself,” a source close to Bieber exclusively tells Gossip Cop. “He didn’t know how people would accept him. When he saw them on their feet cheering, he was overwhelmed.”

Indeed, Bieber’s performance, which began with “Where Are U Now,” ended with a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd. Our insider notes, “Last time he was on an award show he was booed. This time he was cheered for. It meant a lot to him.”

Most fans, of course, weren’t able to watch in person, but they repeatedly watched the performance on television and online, in addition to the “What Do You Mean?” video, which premiered shortly after the performance. Flooded with positive feedback on social media, Bieber tweeted on Monday morning, “Thanks for always making me smile.”

Bieber’s cathartic sobbing may have been a one-time thing, but his career comeback is just getting started. He’ll be on “The Tonight Show” later this week, and has several appearances lined up for “Today.” And with his new album set to be released in November, everyone should get ready for a Bieber-filled end to 2015.