They may be in their 70s, but The Rolling Stones can still party! And they have the wild tour rider to prove it!

TMZ reports that their most recent world tour's hotel rider proves that The Rolling Stones are showing no signs of slowing down in their old age. The rider has a list of things the band must have at every stop, and it's full of rock star requests!

Among the hard partying requests, the band requires that the hotel they're staying in must have a hotel bar that doesn't close, blacked out hotel room windows, and extra butlers that can accommodate large room service requests.

Aside from late night alcohol access, each hotel room must also be filled with Marlboro Reds and Marlboro Lights.

And perhaps in case they party a little too hard, the hotel must also have after hours dry cleaning available.

It seems there is only on area in which The Rolling Stones act their age, and it's found in one rider request. The band asks for written instructions on how to use all electronics in every hotel room.

So it seems maybe you can always get what you want, at any age!