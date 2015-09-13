Actress Kayla Ewell tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Tanner Novlan, on Saturday.

The two wed in front of 200 of their closest family and friends at the elegant Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles, according to People.

The 30-year-old actress, who was dressed in a Jenny Yoo bridal gown, and her new husband shared their first dance to Alabama Shakes' "You Ain't Alone." Even sweeter was the fact that her 93-year-old grandfather sang "The Way You Look Tonight" for Ewell's father-daughter dance, according to the magazine.

The wedding was also an opportunity for Ewell and her former "The Vampire Diaries" co-stars to reunite! A very pregnant Candice Accola was one of Ewell's bridemaids, while Nina Dobrev, Michael Trevino, Zach Roerig and Sara Canning all attended the ceremony.

Ewell and Novlan met five years ago when they starred in the music video "Maybe" by the Australian band Sick Puppies and got engaged nine months ago when Novlan popped the question during a sailboat ride in Santa Monica, California.