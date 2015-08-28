When Josh Duggar publicly admitted to molesting five girls as a teenager in May 2015, his family stood by him. Even younger sisters Jill and Jessa, two of Josh's victims, spoke out on his behalf, supporting their brother and saying that the family had forgiven and "moved on."

Now, as Josh faces a new controversy -- involvement in the Ashley Madison cheating site hack and a stint in a reported treatment center aimed at "wholeness and recovery" -- the family has gone mostly radio silent, keeping mum about the news and holing up at family homes in Arkansas.

The Duggar parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, have kept their comments on the latest controversy confined to blog posts on their website.

"As parents we are so deeply grieved by our son's decisions and actions," reads an Aug. 26 entry on "Michelle's Blog," announcing Josh's rehab stint. "His wrong choices have deeply hurt his precious wife and children and have negatively affected so many others."

Jim Bob posted a "Note to Fathers" on his blog, which includes advice for "being the spiritual leader and coach of your home."

"Start protecting your family by removing books, magazines, television, or internet that have worldly or sensual content," Jim Bob advises. "Replace them with good things like wholesome music, biographies of great Christians, good old-fashioned family fun and games. Love God with your whole heart and look for opportunities to serve others as a family and tell others about our Saviour."

Jill Dillard, the second-oldest Duggar sister has been posting Instagrams from her and husband Derick's mission in Central America, but has not commented on her older brother's recent scandal. The couple and their 4-month-son Israel spent some time with family two weeks ago, just before the Ashley Madison scandal broke.

Another of Josh's sisters and victims, Jessa Seewald has kept her official Twitter and Facebook feeds confined to Bible verses and updates on her and husband's Ben's first child, due in late 2015.

On Sunday, TLC will air "Breaking the Silence," a documentary on child abuse inspired by the Duggar scandal and the network's cancellation of their show, "19 Kids and Counting." Jill and Jessa will also speak in the doc.

Only time will tell if the Duggars break their own silence on Josh's latest scandal.