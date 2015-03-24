If you remember anything from the 2002 remake of "The Ring," you probably remembered what terrified you more than anything else was that creepy little girl.

You know, the one who betrayed every sense of boundary you know to be true about your television screen.

Samara Morgan, if you can't remember.

In real life, she is 24-year-old actress Daveigh Chase, and she's decidedly less terrifying.

She's actually really cute.

Daveigh was Rhonda Volmer in the HBO series "Big Love."

And was the voice of Lilo in Disney's "Lilo & Stitch."

By all accounts, she's a totally normal person and not a horrifying omen of death.

Not so sure about her cat though.