Get ready for the REAL life of Zack & Cody!

Dylan and Cole Sprouse, brothers and stars of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, the popular kids' series that ran from 2005-2008 on the Disney Channel, just graduated college at from New York University.

"Smarter better faster stronger. Finished NYU now on to the next," wrote Dylan, referencing a Daft Punk song that came out in 2001.

"We just graduated! Dylan bit me right after the last pic," wrote fellow person with a degree Cole.

We are experiencing intense nostalgia panic.

Zack & Cody just graduated and it would be totally legal for you to buy them a beer to congratulate them.

At least they're still young at heart.

Adulthood is weird.