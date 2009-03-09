NEW YORK (AP) -- Theater companies from France, Russia, Poland, Hungary and Italy will highlight Lincoln Center 09, the city's major summer arts festival.

Festival director Nigel Redden says artists and companies from 14 different countries will perform during the three-week, 56-performance celebration, running July 7-26 at various spaces around the city including the Park Avenue Armory.

The armory's vast Wade Thompson Hall will be setting for the festival's opening attraction: the American premiere of Le Theatre du Soleil's "Les Ephemeres," directed by Ariane Mnouchkine and written by the French company. The work depicts the lives of ordinary individuals through various events, from birth to death.