More than 6,000 people attended the upbeat memorial for Michael Jackson in his hometown of Gary, Indiana, on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

The public event included performers singing and dancing his hit songs -- a group of 500 dancers dressed as zombies recreated the hit "Thriller" video -- as well as comments from Jesse Jackson and the city's mayor, Rudy Clay, the mayor's office confirmed to Usmagazine.com.

"He's going to put on those golden slippers and he's going to dance all over God's heaven," Clay said.

The memorial began at 6 p.m., and lasted more than three hours. It was held in the town's minor league baseball park. Organizers said more than 30 members of Jackson's family attended the event, including his father, Joe Jackson.

Jackson lived in Gary until he was 11 years old. The family moved in 1969 when Jackson 5 became famous.