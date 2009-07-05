Entertainment Tonight.

After an overwhelming amount of Michael Jackson fans registered over the weekend for free tickets to the King of Pop's memorial the tickets have been released, and the winning registrants have been notified.

ET confirms that ticket winners received vouchers from Ticketmaster via e-mail, and were instructed to pick up their tickets Monday June 6 at Dodger Stadium.

Winners were determined by a random drawing of 8,750 of the total number of registrants. Those selected will receive two tickets to the memorial service Tuesday June at either the Staples Center, or the live simulcast at the Nokia Theatre.

1.6 million people signed up for the lottery for tickets to the King of Pop's public memorial service. Registration began on Friday, July 3 at 10 a.m. PT and ended on July 4 at 6 p.m.

