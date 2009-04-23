NEW YORK (AP) -- The Rev. Timothy Wright, the Grammy-nominated gospel singer and composer known for his up-tempo praise songs and powerful mass choir sound, has died. He was 61.

Spokesman Will Bogle says Wright died early Thursday at the Bronx Veterans Hospital. He had been seriously injured in a July car crash in Pennsylvania that killed his wife, Betty, and their teenage grandson. The wrong-way driver that hit them also died.

Timothy Wright was the pastor at Grace Tabernacle Christian Center Church of God in Christ in Brooklyn. He released more than a dozen gospel recordings in his career and wrote many of the songs.

In 1994, his record "Come Thou Almighty King," with the New York Fellowship Mass Choir, made the Billboard Top 20 charts for gospel albums and was nominated for a Grammy.