Tom Arnold seemingly announced that he’s going to run for Congress in Iowa. The actor and comedian tweeted early Sunday morning, “I realize it’s my duty 2 move back 2 Iowa, run 4 congress & send @SteveKingIA back 2 asphalt business.” Arnold was referring to the Republican incumbent, Steve King, who’s been in Congress since 2003.

Gossip Cop has reached out to Arnold’s spokesperson for confirmation that he’s seeking to oppose King, but has yet to hear back. We will update as soon as we hear back from the actor’s rep.

Arnold has been a vocal opponent of King’s for a long time. Back in 2012, Arnold tweeted, “Hey fellow Iowans: Has this Rep Steve King always been a right wing nut job or is he just finding his groove?” In a tweet the following year, the actor referred to Congressman King as an “idiot.”

Last year, King, who represents Iowa’s 4th congressional district, which includes Sioux City and the state’s northwest section, said of gays, “I don’t expect to meet them should I make it to heaven.” Rep. King has also been an opponent of abortion. And in 2012, he introduced an amendment to the House Farm Bill, which would lift pre-existing bans on keeping pregnant pigs in tiny crates and putting arsenic in chicken feeds.

Should Arnold run, he would not be the only actor seeking a congressional seat. As Gossip Cop reported, Melissa Gilbert announced in August that she’s looking to represent Michigan’s 8th congressional district.