Friendly exes!

Actress Bridget Moynahan -- who has a son, 8-year-old John, with Tom Brady -- took some time out on Thursday to show her support for the 38-year-old quarterback. Brady was victorious in court yesterday, when a judge nullified his four-game suspension by the NFL.

"Yippee! I can go back to private texts and enjoying the game congrats #TB and @Patriots #letsmoveon," Bridget, 44, tweeted.

Curiously, Tom's wife, 35-year-old supermodel Gisele Bundchen, has so far stayed silent on social media about Tom's big win. As ET previously reported, the couple is currently going through a rocky point in their marriage, due to the Super Bowl champ's intense focus on football, and Gisele's perfectionist ways, a source close to the couple tells us.

Tom and Bridget dated for three years before announcing their split in December 2006 -- around the same time the "Blue Bloods" actress became pregnant. Shortly after their breakup, Tom began dating Gisele, who he married in February 2009.

Bridget admitted that she struggled with being pregnant and single, when she opened up to Harper's Bazaar in June 2008.

"When you're suddenly pregnant and no one is standing by your side, even if you're in your 30s, it's a hard conversation," she said bluntly. "I'm a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that's the way I'd be doing this. For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family."

Tom and Gisele have two children of their own together -- 5-year-old Benjamin and 2-year-old Vivian. Gisele is also clearly close to her stepson, wishing John a sweet happy birthday just last week on Instagram. "8 years ago today a little angel was born," she wrote. "Happy birthday to the sweetest bigger brother in the world! We love you so much peanut. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives."

