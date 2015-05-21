Tom Cruise is not dating Paula Patton, despite a new report. Gossip Cop can exclusively bust this claim, which began in one of the tabloids this week. We’re told by a source close to the actor that it’s total “bull----.”

According to the National Enquirer, Cruise and Patton have been on a number of “secret dates.” A so-called “insider tells the supermarket tabloid, “When they worked on the movie [Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol], they had a genuine connection, but neither was available… Now that they’re both single, it’s totally on!” The magazine adds that they’ve both realized “they’re good together.” The tabloid’s alleged “insider” then is quoted in the most fake-sounding language as saying, “It’s still super fresh, but Paula seems open to exploring a future with Tom… She’s been looking for a guy she can trust after ex-hubby Robin Thicke cheated on her.”

In addition to the expository quotation (“ex-hubby Robin Thicke cheated on her”) being made up, the rest of the story is also manufactured. Cruise is NOT dating “secretly dating” Patton. They simply worked on Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol together a half decade ago. A source close to Cruise assure Gossip Cop the latest tale from the Enquirer is “bull----,” much like many other stories the tabloid has printed about him.

The Enquirer seems to know very little about Cruise. As Gossip Cop reported on Wednesday, the magazine published an entirely wrong story about the actor, claiming he’s “not Suri’s real dad.” In the past, Gossip Cop has also busted the tabloid for absurdly reporting that Cruise was buying (biological) daughter Suri an Island and a “Hawaiian dream home.”