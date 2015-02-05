Tom Hanks reunited with Wilson the volleyball at Wednesday’s New York Rangers hockey game. The "Castaway" co-stars had a nice moment together, 15 years after their hit film about a man stranded on a deserted island with his beloved athletic equipment. It was even more exciting than the game itself.

The Rangers shared an Instagram clip of the emotional reunion. The team noted, “ICYMI at the #NYR game last night Tom Hanks and Wilson were finally reunited! #BFF.” After acknowledging the crowd’s cheers, Hanks’ eyes light up when someone tosses him Wilson. He then holds his old pal while chanting, “Let’s go, Rangers!” Not coincidentally, The Police hit “Message in a Bottle” can be heard playing in the background.

No word yet on whether the duo will hook up for Castaway 2. Here’s hoping. Hanks seems to be enjoying his time in New York, where he was photographed taking the subway last month. The Oscar winner has been filming the spy thriller St. James Place in the city.