NEW YORK (AP) -- On "Beverly Hills 90210," Tori Spelling's character Donna Martin wasn't as pretty or as cool as the characters played by co-stars Jennie Garth or Shannon Doherty.

Many people thought Spelling got the job because of her dad, the late-TV producer Aaron Spelling, not because of her acting skills. Nine years later, the 35-year-old is one of the most popular, successful and visible former alumni of the former Fox show. Spelling just guest starred as the grown up Donna on two episodes of the CW's "90210."

Spelling and her husband, actor Dean McDermott, co-star in the reality show "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood" on Oxygen. They will also executive produce and star in a makeover show and a movie of the week on the network.

And she sells jewelry on HSN, and her second book, "Mommywood," recently came out. It chronicles her life as a mother of two in Hollywood.

The actress talked recently about her busy career and why her life is an open book.

AP: You share stories in your book that some people might not reveal, such as not being able to fold up your daughter's stroller so you left it in a parking garage. Why are you so open?

Spelling: If you're going to write a memoir and going to do a reality show, you have to put yourself out there. ... I want to know that someone's able to share the bad and the good about themselves. I think it's funny. It makes me laugh so I share it with moms everywhere.

AP: Your mother also has a book out right now.

Spelling: Coinkidink?

AP: Have you read it?

Spelling: "I have not read her book yet but I want to read it. ... I read excerpts and I've seen stuff."

AP: Not all Hollywood couples want to work together. Why do you choose to do that?

Spelling: I said to Dean, 'You know about the celebrity couple reality curse, right? Every celebrity couple that does reality TV splits up.' I think we're the one surviving couple because what's different between us and other couples is we love being together 24/7.

AP: Do you like having a reality show?

Spelling: I used to have this perception just like everyone else: If you go to reality TV your acting career is over. And it's funny because doing a reality show actually helped my career in so many different ways. The show keeps my family together. It's the best job in the whole world.

AP: How involved are you in your jewelry line?

Spelling: I design every piece. It's really important to me that if I'm putting stuff out there that I actually wear it.

AP: The media has been focusing on your weight lately saying you're too thin.

Spelling: For some reason people think like if you tell someone they're too thin that's OK. But if you tell someone they're too heavy that's insulting. ... It hurts either way. I'm the same weight I was before I was pregnant. I've been pregnant for two years in a row. I'm the same weight I was on "90210." I'm the same weight I was before I met Dean and we got married. It's the same.