In a new interview for ABC's "20/20" Candy Spelling says she's never met her granddaughter.

Candy, widow of TV mogul Aaron Spelling and mother of Tori Spelling, says she's never met nine-month-old Stella, Tori's daughter with husband Dean McDermott. Tori and Dean also have a two-year-old son named Liam.

"I would love to be close to my grandchildren," Candy tells "20/20" co-anchor Elizabeth Vargas. "I'm the only grandparent that's living. So, I'm it. And -- I've never even met Stella."

