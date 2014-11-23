Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are letting the good times roll!

The couple, whose marriage drama is well documented on their show "True Tori," was all smiles in Las Vegas over the weekend as they checked out a sold out Jane's Addiction concert at Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 22.

Dean and Tori, a source said, "were being affectionate with one another, rubbing each other's backs and genuinely enjoying themselves while singing almost every Jane's Addiction song aloud."

Hanging with Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White in his three VIP bowling lanes, the couple were "starstruck," telling the UFC head honcho that they are big fans of his show "The Ultimate Fighter." The couple had never met Dana prior to the evening.

The couple also spent time hanging out and speaking to two uniformed Marines who had been invited into the back VIP area.