Tori Spelling just can't catch a break.

After dining at Benihana Restaurant on Easter Sunday with her husband Dean McDermott and their children Liam, Stella, Hattie and Finn, the 41-year-old actress-turned-reality-star was hospitalized after tripping and falling on a hot hibachi grill, ET can confirm.

According to a Daily Mail report, eyewitnesses at the Encino, Calif. restaurant say Tori tripped and fell backwards as she was getting up to leave, and "shouted out in pain." She suffered a large burn on the back of her right arm.

PHOTOS: Uh Oh! Stars Post Pics from the Hospital

Pictures of her leaving the restaurant on Easter show Tori looking intently at her right arm.

Just how serious was the injury?

ET has learned that Tori is undergoing skin grafts this week. The process has already begun, and she's been in and out of the hospital. However, her business commitments must go on -- she's still planning on doing a special book signing with her brother Randy on April 25, and she plans on supporting Dean as well when his book "The Gourmet Dad: Easy and Delicious Meals the Whole Family Will Love" comes out on April 28.

Before the unfortunate incident, Tori appeared to be enjoying the holiday with her family, Instagramming this sweet pic last week.

"Happy #Easter from The McDermotts!"

She also shared a snap of herself inside Benihana, writing, "At #Easter lunch with my amazing family and extended family. Loving on my precious nephew Boz! #TheFamilyYouChooseToCreateIsEverything."