Tori Spelling is suing Benihana after suffering third degree burns when she fell backwards onto a hot hibachi grill.

As Gossip Cop reported, Spelling and her family were having lunch at the chain’s Encino, California restaurant in April when the incident occurred. She burned her right arm, and initially tried to treat the injury at some. But due to the severity of it, Spelling was ultimately hospitalized and had to undergo a skin graft.

In the aftermath, Spelling was seen with bandages and protective gear on her arm. Months later, in late July, new photographs of the actress revealed she was still healing and appeared significantly scarred. In August, she was still sporting compression sleeves.

Now Spelling has filed a lawsuit against the Benihana corporation. The legal documents state the former “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star suffered “deep second and third degree burn injuries.” Spelling wants compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and “general damages,” according to TMZ.

It’s unclear what amount of money she is seeking. Spelling has never commented on the incident, though husband Dean McDermott said in an interview a short time afterward that he was unsure whether they would file suit. Spelling’s burn is partially visible.

